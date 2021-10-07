Breaking News

200 Kidnap victims rescued in Zamfara – Acting Gov. Magarya

Over two hundred Kidnap Victims have again been rescued in Zamfara state.

The acting Governor of the state, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya says they were rescued through the efforts of security agencies

The acting Governor stated this when he received the delegation of the conference of speakers who paid him a Condolence visit over the death of his father.

The biological father of the speaker Mu’azu Abubakar alongside his step mother and five others were abducted by gunmen at his residence on august fifth in Zurmi local government area.

The speaker’s father Mu’azu Abubakar died in the hands of his captors after two months in captivity.

Chairman of the speakers conference who doubles as the speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Suleiman commended the efforts of the Zamfara state government in the fight against banditry.

He reassures of the commitment of the conference of speakers to support Government at all level to end insecurity

Others in the entourage include speakers of Katsina, Kano and Yobe states Houses of Assembly.

