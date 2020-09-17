Over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa according to the World Health Organisation.

While calling on African governments and other stakeholders to make greater investments and sustained commitments to the working conditions and safety of healthcare workers, the agency stressed the need for patients and health workers protection from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Federal Government commended the heroic roles played by healthcare workers at the frontline of COVID-19 including working at odd hours, suffering discomfort, stigma, the risk to infection, and death.

The government stressed that many health workers have lost their lives to COVID-19 globally.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated this in separate messages to mark the 2020 World Patient Safety Day with the theme: ‘Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety.”

Moeti said the agency, in collaboration with its partners, national and provincial authorities, has trained more than 50,000 health workers in the African Region in COVID-19 infection, prevention, and control.

Ehanire, who said the Ministry would work on creating a specific policy on patient safety, added that the National Health Act (2014) and Patients’ Bill of Rights (2018), however, advocated for the safety of patients.