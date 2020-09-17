The Pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin has reisgned.

The news of his resignation was confirmed by the media aide to the suspended Pro-Chancellor of UNILAG, Mr Mikail Mumuni.

His resignation is coming a few hours after a Presidential Visitation Panel set up by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to look into the crisis that led to the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe submitted its report on Thursday.

The visitation committee was inaugurated on August 26 to look into the leadership crisis in the university.

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos had confirmed the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ogundipe from office.

The Council said the decision was based on the investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and abuse of office against Prof. Ogundipe.