Four Minnesota police officers have been dismissed after the death of a black man who was taken into custody and seen on video being pinned down by his neck.

The man identified as George Floyd was reported dead after a disturbing video emerged on social media showing a police officer pinning him down with his knee.

Footage showed the man, George Floyd, groaning and repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” while a white police officer pined him to the ground.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the officers involved have been dismissed and were now “former employees”.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted to news of the police officers dismissal, demanding more than just termination of their appointments.