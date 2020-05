39 Nigerians have returned from Ghana. In a tweet from the official handle of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the returnees are already in quarantine at Badagry.

“39 returnees who came from Ghana were brought in two luxurious buses with registration numbers, Lagos LSD 614 YR and KTU 833XY.

“They arrived at about 3:30 a.m. from Ghana and other African Nations and are currently on 14 day quarantine paid for by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu in Badagry”, it stated.