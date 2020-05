Below is a summary of cases of covid-19 across states in Nigeria as at Saturday, 11:55pm 16th May, 2020.

TOTAL SAMPLE TESTED

32942

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES

5621

TOTAL ACTIVE CASES

3973

DISCHARGED

1472

DEATHS

176

LAGOS

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 2373

No. of Active Cases: 1796

No. Discharged: 541

No of Deaths: 36

KANO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 761

No. of Active Cases: 633

No. Discharged: 93

No of Deaths: 35

ABUJA FCT

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 397

No. of Active Cases: 282

No. Discharged: 108

No of Deaths: 7

KATSINA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 239

No. of Active Cases: 198

No. Discharged: 29

No of Deaths: 12

BAUCHI

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 212

No. of Active Cases: 140

No. Discharged: 69

No of Deaths: 3

BORNO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 212

No. of Active Cases: 144

No. Discharged: 46

No of Deaths: 22

JIGAWA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 197

No. of Active Cases: 135

No. Discharged: 59

No of Deaths: 3

OGUN

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 145

No. of Active Cases: 73

No. Discharged: 67

No of Deaths: 5

KADUNA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 138

No. of Active Cases: 80

No. Discharged: 55

No of Deaths: 3

GOMBE

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 124

No. of Active Cases: 32

No. Discharged: 90

No of Deaths: 2

SOKOTO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 112

No. of Active Cases: 46

No. Discharged: 53

No of Deaths: 13

OYO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 107

No. of Active Cases: 77

No. Discharged: 28

No of Deaths: 2

EDO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 95

No. of Active Cases: 55

No. Discharged: 35

No of Deaths: 5

ZAMFARA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 74

No. of Active Cases: 35

No. Discharged: 34

No of Deaths: 5

KWARA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 58

No. of Active Cases: 45

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 1

OSUN

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 42

No. of Active Cases: 7

No. Discharged: 31

No of Deaths: 4

RIVERS

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 35

No. of Active Cases: 11

No. Discharged: 21

No of Deaths: 3

YOBE

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 32

No. of Active Cases: 28

No. Discharged: 3

No of Deaths: 1

NASARAWA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 31

No. of Active Cases: 25

No. Discharged: 5

No of Deaths: 1

KEBBI

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 31

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 17

No of Deaths: 4

DELTA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 25

No. of Active Cases: 12

No. Discharged: 9

No of Deaths: 4

NIGER

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 22

No. of Active Cases: 19

No. Discharged: 2

No of Deaths: 1

PLATEAU

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 21

No. of Active Cases: 17

No. Discharged: 4

No of Deaths: 0

ADAMAWA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 21

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 11

No of Deaths: 0

EKITI

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 19

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 13

No of Deaths: 1

ONDO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 19

No. of Active Cases: 6

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 1

TARABA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 17

No. of Active Cases: 16

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

AKWA IBOM

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 16

No. of Active Cases: 2

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 2

ENUGU

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 12

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 2

No of Deaths: 0

EBONYI

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 9

No. of Active Cases: 8

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

IMO

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 7

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 2

No of Deaths: 0

BAYELSA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 6

No. of Active Cases: 1

No. Discharged: 5

No of Deaths: 0

BENUE

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 5

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 0

No of Deaths: 0

ANAMBRA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 5

No. of Active Cases: 4

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

ABIA

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 2

No. of Active Cases: 1

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 16th of May 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states

95-Lagos

31-Oyo

11-FCT

8-Niger

8-Borno

6-Jigawa

4-Kaduna

3-Anambra

2-Edo

2-Rivers

2-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

1-Benue

1-Zamfara

Source: NCDC