Close to 3,500 cassava farmers have received funds from the Ogun state government for the tilling and planting of improved cassava varieties production.

Governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known during the flag-off of the 2020 Planting Season and Distribution of Inputs to the first batch of cassava value chain beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Aside from air and water, food remains a major thing required for suvival under the lockdown and as the global economy is gradually titing towards the negative side, demand for food may be high in the coming months.

In order to ensure food security and provide job opportunities for people through Agriculture and to stimulate local economy, Ogun State Government through the Anchor Borrowers Programme has empowered close to three thousand five hundreds youths in the state.

The Governor noted that his administration’s commitment is to ensure food security, by linking smallholder farmers to industrial opportunities and provided linkage to credit and inputs which will follow preferred crops by

off-takers.

The Commissioner for Agriculture says the step taken by the state Government is necessary because almost all nations of the world have closed their borders and it has become imperative to grow what to eat.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation and promised to work hard in ensuring that they contribute in no small way to food production in the country.