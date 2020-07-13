Thirty five medical doctors in Kwara state have tested positive for covid-19 since the outbreak of the virus.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, Doctor Kolade Sholageru disclosed this while answering questions from journalists in Ilorin.

He noted that most of the affected members are those working outside the isolation centre as they have no access to personal protective equipment.

He therefore appealed to kwara state government to give them hazard allowance as being enjoyed by the doctors in the employment of the federal government together with tax rebate for doctors.