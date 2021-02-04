Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan has sentenced one Oyelakin Babatunde to four months of community service for cheating.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, filed the charges against the Mr Oyelakin.

This is contained in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said the 32-year-old who claimed to be a fashion designer, was arrested in September 2020. He allegedly obtained money by false pretense from unsuspecting foreigners through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer.

Oyelakin’s offence contravenes Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

Advertisement

Oyelakin pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against him by the EFCC.

Aside the jail term, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of £950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty British Pounds) to his victims and forfeit one Lexus Rs350, one silver Hp Laptop, one white Iphone 11, one golden iPhone wrist watch and one black Nokia phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.