Three thousand rural dwellers in three communities in Zamfara State will benefit from the National Youth Service Corp Free Medical Health week

The free Medical service is part of the NYSC Health Initiative for rural dwellers aimed at bringing quality Healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of rural dwellers across the country

Communities to benefit in Zamfara are Abarma, Gada Biyu and Yandoton Daji in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Tsafe, the Director General of the NYSC Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu represented by the Zamfara state coordinator Namalam Muhammad Taura said people in rural areas generally have less access to Healthcare than their urban Counterparts and that necessitated the NYSC to introduce the Health Initiative for rural dwellers in the year 2014

The DG said more than two million people had benefited from previous medical outreaches in different communities across the country.

“Driven by our determination to deepen the impact of our healthcare services, the management launched the NYSC-HIRD in 2014. It is a platform for contribution towards promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.”

“The NYSC Usually engage corps medical volunteers to carry out diagnosis, treatment, minor medical procedures, and referrals of patients in hard to reach areas for free”

“Treatment, diagnosis, eye glasses and other medical consumables is also given at no cost. ” Namallam Said

The Zamfara NYSC Boss urge locals of the benefiting communities to take advantage of the exercise and check their health status as health is wealth

He adds that the week long exercise will ensure that every interested member of the above listed communities will be attended to.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries Aisha Aliyu and Musa Garba of Yandoton Daji applauded the commitment of the Corp members and the NYSC Management for the free medical services which they say it came at a better time

They describe the gesture as true love to humanity, especially those battling with health challenges

The District Head of the area Aliyu Marafa noted that the community is lucky to be among the short listed communities to benefit from the free health services

He further appeal to the management of the NYSC to redouble its effort in promoting unity and love among Nigerian youths irrespective of ethnic, social, cultural or political differences

The programne with the theme; “Health is Wealth For Advancement”, is holding simultaneously in all the States of the Federation.