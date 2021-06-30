Senators representing Zamfara North and Zamfara West, Sahabi Yau and Lawali Anka have joined their Zamfara Central counterpart, Mohammed Gusau in defecting to the All Progressives Congress at Wednesday’s Senate plenary.

The letter of their resignation from the Peoples’ Democratic Party was read at Wednesday’s senate plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The Zamfara lawmakers explained in separate letters that their decision was due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party at all levels in the State.

The Senate President also read the defection letter of Delta North Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi from the PDP to the APC.

This development now puts the APC in overwhelming majority with 70 senators and the PDP with 38 while the Young Progressives Congress has only Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South.