Three travellers who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Ikakumo area of Ondo state have regained their freedom.

Ikakumo is a border town with Edo state.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo- Ikoro confirmed this development.

He said they were rescued by the police with the assistance from other security agencies.

Our correspondent could not confirm if families of the victims parted with ransom