No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed while scores injured in a communal clash between Boku and Doko communities in Lavun local government of Niger state.

The dispute which was unconnected with over fifty years (50) years of land crisis between the two communities broke up last Thursday and Friday respectively with an attack by Doko people against Boku who are less populated.

It was gathered that several houses and vehicles belonging to Boku people were burnt down while many livestock consisted of cows, goats and sheep were stolen as well as monies were looted.

Speaking to this medium, a resident of Boku Mohammed Alikali said that two persons died instantly while the third person died at Federal Medical Center Bida who all died of gun shots.

Consequently, it was revealed that Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria RIFAN properties located in the village were burnt and its refund loans of over N2 million burnt to ashes as well.

Sources who spoke in anonymity hinted that non of the attackers allegedly led by one Sarkin Samari identified as Tengi have not been arrested despite the incident had been reported to the police.

Alikali however lamented that the village is deserted and the villagers are squatting in the neighboring villages, adding that since the incident occurred non of the government officials and elected representatives have paid a sympathy visit to the community who are in dear need of assistance.

It was revealed that Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger state council of traditional rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar had made several efforts to resolved the matter but to no avail.

When contacted a residence of Doko who doesn’t want his name in print confirmed the incident, said for the past four weeks the parties met severally to douse tension but they remain adamant.

He added that the best way to go is peace and dialogue rather than confrontational saying that the matter is before the state CID for investigation.

Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the report that normalcy has been restored while investigation is ongoing to unravel the perpetuators for prosecution.