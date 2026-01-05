The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 25 people have been confirmed dead while 14 others remain missing after a boat mishap in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State....

The incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on Saturday when a canoe conveying 52 passengers from Adiyani in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi in Nguru capsized midway across a water channel.

The passengers were said to be returning from fishing and farming activities.

NEMA disclosed that 13 people were rescued through the combined efforts of emergency responders and community volunteers, while search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Following the incident, NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, activated the agency’s Maiduguri Operations Office to deploy an Emergency Response Team to support the rescue effort in collaboration with the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders.

Umar expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the agency would continue to work with local authorities, divers and volunteers to account for the remaining passengers.

She also appealed to riverine communities to prioritise safety, avoid overloading boats and ensure the use of life-saving devices during water transportation.