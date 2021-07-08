24 persons have reportedly escaped death when two distinct structures under construction in Anambra State collapsed.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, a two-story structure collapsed in Amikwo village, Awka, the state capital, while another two-story building collapsed in Oko, Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, July 6.

Four people were reportedly trapped inside the debris in the Oko building but were rescued with minor injuries, while roughly 20 people were said to have averted death in the Amikwo building.

The Amikwo building reportedly collapsed at about 2 am, falling on part of an occupied nearby two-storey building.

Though no life was lost, building materials worth millions of naira were wasted in the unfortunate incident.

TVC news gathered that the first floor of the two storey building sank into the ground, while the remaining portion fell and is leaning on a neighbouring two storey building with occupants.

While blaming the collapse on poor mixture and reinforcement, the inhabitants said that many of them waited outside till daylight out of dread of the unknown.

Officials from the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority have sealed the Amikwo building (ACTDA).

Managing Director, ACTDA, Ven Amaechi Okwuosa, who confirmed the incidet revealed that the building had been under construction for the past ten years and was marked for demolition in 2018.

“Although the developer had commenced demolition of the building, the right equipment was not used, hence the collapse,” he said.

While appreciating God that there was no casualty, Venerable Okwuosa stressed that there are many such buildings which have being marked by their engineers.

Okwuosa pledged the agency’s commitment to ensuring the structural integrity of buildings done in the state capital territory.

Reacting to the Oko incident, Executive Chairman of Anambra Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe, blamed the incident on a compromise on structural integrity.

He said the structure had since been sealed, while development partners had been invited for questioning.