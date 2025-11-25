The 24 students kidnapped from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been released, following a coordinated non-kinetic rescue operation by the Federal Government. TVC News reports that the students, though fre...

The 24 students kidnapped from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been released, following a coordinated non-kinetic rescue operation by the Federal Government.

TVC News reports that the students, though freed, have not yet been reunited with their families.

According to security sources, the operation was jointly executed by officials of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS), who worked behind the scenes to secure the release without armed confrontation.

The abduction which occurred days before a similar mass kidnapping in Niger State had triggered nationwide and international concern.

In response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, directed troops to intensify search-and-rescue efforts across affected areas.

The successful recovery of the schoolgirls brings significant relief to their families and residents of the community, who had been anxiously awaiting news of their fate.

The use of a non-kinetic strategy, involving dialogue and confidence-building, reflects the government’s increasing reliance on peaceful methods in handling mass abductions involving schoolchildren.