The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has dismissed recent opposition gatherings as empty political noise, urging Abia residents to remain focused on governance and progress rather than distractions from failed politicians.

Former Governors of Abia State including Senators Orji Kalu, Theodore Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu recently came under one umbrella to form a formidable force ahead of 2027.

The trio alongside their political appointees who served from 1999 to 2023, instituted a lawsuit against Governor Alex Otti.