Former senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has dismissed the ongoing efforts to form an opposition coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027, describing it as “dead on arrival”.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, the ex-lawmaker said while it is democratically legitimate for politicians to form coalitions, the individuals currently leading the effort lack the credibility and moral authority to make a meaningful impact.

“A credible opposition should not be a canopy of frustrated and angry people whose interests are personal, not national,” Sani said.

He singled out former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, arguing that the former minister and governor lacks the moral standing to lead a credible opposition, having spent nearly two decades in power without delivering on the ideals he now claims to champion.

“El-Rufai was Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, a minister, and a governor. If he failed to achieve those things while in power, why should we believe him now?” Sani queried.

The former senator also advised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar not to contest the 2027 presidential election, urging him instead to support a southern candidate to maintain national balance and retain moral leverage for a future run.

“Atiku has every right to contest, but if the opposition is serious about winning, it must present a southern candidate,” he said. “Otherwise, it will be seen as an act of selfishness and political tone-deafness.”

Sani also accused El-Rufai of turning to personal attacks against President Tinubu out of frustration for not being appointed a minister.

“Had he been appointed, he would be defending Tinubu today. His bitterness now reeks of desperation,” he said.

He criticised the opposition coalition’s current approach, saying its focus on personal grievances rather than policy-based criticisms undermines its credibility and alienates the electorate.

“Instead of focusing on issues such as the economy, security, or public service delivery, the coalition is merely venting. That will not resonate with the masses,” he stated.

On El-Rufai’s record, Sani accused the former governor of misgovernance, particularly in Southern Kaduna, where he alleged mass sackings, court disobedience, and persecution of activists and journalists. He also claimed El-Rufai left behind significant debt and incomplete projects.

Turning to his political future, Sani confirmed he may seek a return to the Senate in 2027 if local political dynamics favour his candidacy for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“Elections are about local political mathematics. If it aligns, I will contest,” he said, noting that political experience offers insight into navigating the challenges of Nigeria’s electoral terrain.