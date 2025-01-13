The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 25 individuals in connection with the recent crisis in Owo, in the Owo Local Government Area of the State.

The command also paraded a man accused of killing his 14-year-old son in the Ajowa Akoko area of the State.

A week after a deadly cult clash in Owo, which claimed four lives, the Ondo State Police have apprehended 25 suspects linked to the incident.

Among those arrested for the Owo clash, six suspects including two women, were paraded before journalists

The police discovered a hideout where they recovered a double-barrel shotgun, a cut-to-size firearm, two spent cartridges, and additional ammunition.

The State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said the suspects are currently under investigation.

Three suspects were arrested for shop-breaking, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms.

One suspect was also apprehended for allegedly killing his son and burying him in a shallow grave.

My son was attacked when he stole from some people. So I didn’t kill him. I can’t kill my son.

The Police Commissioner called on residents of the State to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police and other security agencies.