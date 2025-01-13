The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday unveiled the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Éric Sékou Chelle, with the President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau reiterating his call for Nigerians to come together and support the gaffer, while promising that the football-ruling body will give Chelle all the support to succeed in his assignment.

At a colourful ceremony inside the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Gusau said he is enamoured by the confidence and surefootedness that Chelle has shown in their interactions over the past few days, and is banking on him imbibing the Super Eagles with the same go-go attitude to turn around their fortunes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

“I see in the new Head Coach the right spirit and the right attitude, and I have faith that he will take the Super Eagles to the next level. He sees the job of leading the Super Eagles as his dream job, and that is a huge motivation in itself.

“Coach Chelle recognizes and appreciates what is ahead of him, and he says he loves the challenge. We will be there giving him the necessary support all the way.”

Gusau disclosed that the tactician has signed a two-year contract, with the option of another year, if he qualifies the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. Chelle has also come into the job with three assistants, and will work with the crew on ground to enhance the Super Eagles’ brand. He will be with the Super Eagles B – which is preparing for the upcoming 8th African Nations Championship – only in a supervisory role.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko affirmed the NSC’s support for the Franco-Malian, stating that he was satisfied with the process that led to his recruitment by the NFF.

“Football is that one factor that unites all Nigerians and gives them tremendous joy. On our part, we are satisfied with the process leading to Mr. Chelle’s appointment and will support the NFF to ensure he has the most conducive atmosphere to do his job.

“The task of earning the World Cup ticket is for everyone, as the Government is fully ready to provide support, not in the form of any individual or group taking over the job of the NFF. The NFF is saddled with that responsibility; the Government will only support it with resources. I wish Coach Chelle the very best in the job.”

Chelle, who won five caps for the Aiglons of Mali in a playing career that also saw him playing for FC Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais, said he is excited to land the job of coaching one of Africa’s biggest football names.

“I want to thank my agent, the NFF, the NSC and indeed all Nigerians for this big opportunity. Coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria is an amazing job; I do not take this appointment for granted. I am elated and will do my utmost best.

“Football is about scoring goals, so I favour an attacking style. I know the expectations of Nigerians and I will settle down and work diligently with assistants towards the goal of qualifying the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Also present at the occasion were Mr. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Grassroots Sports Development; Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Chairman of the NFF Technical & Development Committee; Dr Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary; Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, NFF Deputy General Secretary; Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Technical Director; NFF Congressmen Barr. Paul Edeh and Hassan Wada; Dr Ademola Olajire, Director of Media & Communications; Mr. Paulinus Anameje, Director of Finance & Admin; Barr. Okey Obi, Director of Legal Services; Ms Ruth David, Director of Competitions; Mr. Mathew Iyere, Audior; Mr. Alizor Chuks, Head of Marketing; Mr. Rajan Zaka, DD Finance and Admin; Mr. Emmanuel Ayanbunmi, AD Protocol and; special advisers and special assistants of the NSC.

LIST OF SUPER EAGLES’ COACHES IN HISTORY

John Finch (England) – 1949

Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) – 1954-1956; 1964-1965

Les Courtier (England) – 1956-1960

Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) – 1960-1961

George Vardar (Hungary) – 1961-1963

Joey Blackwell (England) – 1963 – 1964

József Ember (Hungary) – 1965-1968

Sabino Barinaga (Spain) – 1968-1969

Peter ‘Eto’ Amaechina (Nigeria) – 1969-1970

Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) – 1970-1971; 1974

Jorge Penna (Brazil) – 1972-1973

Jelisavčić ‘Father Tiko’ Tihomir (Yugoslavia) – 1974-1978

Otto Glória (Brazil) – 1979-1982

Gottlieb Göller (Germany) – 1981

Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) – 1983-1984; 2002

Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) – 1984-1986

Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) – 1985

Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) – 1987; 1989

Manfred Höner (Germany) – 1988-1989

Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) – 1989-1994

Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) – 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010

Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) – 1995-1996; 1999-2001

Philippe Troussier (France) – 1997

Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) – 1997-1998

Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) – 1998

Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) – 1999

Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) – 2002-2005

Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) – 2005-2007; 2010; 2022

Berti Vogts (Germany) – 2007-2008

Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) – 2010

Samson Siasia (Nigeria) – 2010-2011; 2016

Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) – 2011-2014; 2015

Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) – 2015-2016

Gernot Rohr (Germany) – 2016-2021

José Peseiro (Portugal) – 2022-2024

Finidi George (Nigeria) – 2024

Éric Sékou Chelle (France) – 2025-?