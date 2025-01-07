The Police in Ondo State have arrested 19 suspects in connection with Owo cult clash.

The State commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, disclosed this while addressing reporters in Owo.

He said no suspect involved in the clash will be speared by the police.

Meanwhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Owo as security agencies are stationed at strategic locations in the town.

The commissioner also visited the federal medical centre, Owo where one of the surviving victims is receiving treatment