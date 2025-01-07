Suspected robbers reportedly robbed accident victims on Tuesday in the Oolo axis, en route to Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

According to eye witness accounts all the occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident were stripped of their valuables, including mobile phones, at the scene.

Among the victims was one Olabisi Toluwani, who was traveling from Oore when the accident occurred.

Ogunleye Omotayo, Head of Public Relations at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, confirmed that Toluwani, whose family and relatives remain unidentified, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

Advertisement

He urged members of the Public to spread the information with the aim of identifying her family members.