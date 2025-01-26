Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, says he is saddened by the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama, Enugu State.

In a statement released on Sunday, the former Abia State Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, offering prayers for the souls of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to those receiving medical attention.

Mr Kalu also condoled the Government of Enugu State led by Gov. Peter Mbah .

He commended the swift response of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and other relevant authorities for their efforts in managing the disaster.

He also emphasised the need for road users, particularly fuel tanker operators, to exercise caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The former Governor of Abia state called for enhanced enforcement of road safety measures to ensure the protection of lives and property across the country.