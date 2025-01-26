Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have intensified their crackdown on oil theft, achieving significant successes across their joint operations area.

Between January 20 and 26, 2025, the troops dismantled 13 illegal oil bunkering hubs, demobilized four boats, arrested 15 suspected oil thieves, deactivated over 150 locally made ovens, and recovered more than 300,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

These operations were carried out in collaboration with other security agencies.

During a routine anti-illegal bunkering patrol, troops raided a vandalised pipeline point at Ugo Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, uncovering a large reservoir containing 252,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Further searches in the area led to the recovery of pumping machines, hoses, and pipes used in the illicit operation.

Similarly, in Asade Community, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State, troops intercepted a red 30,000-litre capacity DAF tanker truck without a license plate, siphoning crude oil from a pipeline belonging to PAN Ocean Nigeria Limited in the Ovade area.

It was discovered that over 15,000 litres of stolen crude had already been siphoned before the truck was seized.

In Rivers State, operations along the Imo River corridor resulted in the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen products from various locations, including Lekuma, Abiama, and Oyigbo.

Additionally, an illegal refining site was uncovered along the Odagwa axis of the Imo River waterways.

Troops raided an active camp in the Owaza general area, where the suspects fled upon sighting security forces. A follow-up operation in the area led to the recovery of a pump-action gun.

At the Obiafu oil field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), troops dismantled three illegal refining clusters containing ten cooking drums, two rolls of hose, and eight reservoirs.

In a similar operation in Abalama Community, Asari-Toru LGA, troops discovered and seized jerricans filled with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), estimated at over 1,500 litres.

In the Abacheke area of ONELGA, troops stormed a bunkering camp, uncovering four illegal refining sites, 145 locally fabricated oven drums, seven wheelbarrows, and 95 sacks filled with 5,700 litres of stolen AGO.

A locally made reservoir containing over 3,500 litres of stolen products was also discovered. Eight suspects were apprehended in connection with the illicit activities.

Similarly, at Okoromadi in Abua Odual LGA, troops raided another illegal refining site, seizing four large and small boilers along with storage receivers. Security forces are currently combing the area to apprehend additional suspects.

In Akwa Ibom State, troops raided an illegal AGO storage facility at Ikot Abia in Ikot Ekpene LGA, recovering over 30 polythene bags filled with an unspecified quantity of stolen AGO and numerous empty jerricans.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, troops dismantled two illegal refining sites at Isonogbene in Brass LGA, recovering over 5,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Commending the troops for their efforts in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, reaffirmed that the days of economic saboteurs were numbered.

He urged those involved in illegal activities to embrace legitimate means of livelihood or face the full force of the law.