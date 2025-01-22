Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have paraded twenty- one suspected criminals for various offences across the State.

The State commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye who paraded the suspects and the command’s headquarters, said the breaches at boundary communities have reduced drastically.

He noted that the command has foiled fifteen kidnap attempts in the last one month.

The breakdown of those arrested shows that four suspected kidnapers and five persons were arrested for flouting anti grazing.

The commander said the command would continue to synergize with other security agencies to rid the State of criminals.