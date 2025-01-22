Millions of naira worth of goods have been destroyed in a fire outbreak which followed an accident involving three trucks loaded with goods on Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to report, an unidentified male truck driver was reportedly burnt to death in the accident.

The accident, which occurred at about 2am on Wednesday, at Fijabi Junction along the Agbowo-Ojoo end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, led to a fire outbreak in two of the trucks, causing a power outage in Agbowo and Orogun communities.

Residents in the area told TVC News that the road diversion, which forced vehicles to use one lane due to ongoing construction work on the highway, led to one of the vehicles loaded with diesel losing control and colliding with other trucks.