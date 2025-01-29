Corps Members have been warned to avoid traveling out of their States of deployment without getting approval from the National Youth Service Corps.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed gave the warning during his visit to the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members undergoing their three weeks induction at Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yamusa, Keffi.

He said it is an offence for any Corps Member to travel without obtaining approval from NYSC, adding that such person would be dealt with according to NYSC byelaws.

The DG also advised that if it is compulsory that they should travel, they must not travel at night.

He also urged them to always be vigilant with their personal security, and not indulge in any youthful adventure that can put them in harm’s way.

General Ahmed advised the Corps Members to add value to their Place of Primary Assignments, serve their host communities diligently and execute laudable projects that would improve the standard of living of the residents.

“You must attend all the lectures in camp. Maintain good relationship among yourselves and add value to your host communities and place of primary assignments by executing good projects”, he added.

While presenting her camp report to the Director General, the NYSC Nasarawa State Coordinator, Mrs Salamatu Muhammed said a total of 2,412 Corps Members were registered, comprising 1,538 for Nasarawa while 874 were dislodged from the FCT.

“We have 756 males and 782 females for Nasarawa with 385 males and 489 females for FCT”, she said.

The Coordinator added that the Corps Members had keyed into the camp administration with high sense of discipline.