Several embassies in the Diplomatic district of Kinshasa, the Capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been targeted by arson attacks and intrusions.
The Japanese Ambassador to the DRC, Hidetoshi Ogawa, has condemned the acts, calling them ‘unacceptable vandalism that harm friends and rejoice adversaries.
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been battling a rebel uprising in the east of the country with several rebel groups.
The M23 group is however the most powerful and on the verge of taking the eastern Congolese main city of Goma after several days of fighting with the International Airport in Goma now under rebel Control.
The city of Goma has always been a crucial part of rebel activities in the past with former president Laurent Kabila also staging his rebellion to unseat former dictator, Mobutu Seseko in the 90’s.
The M23 rebels are allegedly backed by the Rwandan and Ugandan gobvernment and are alleged to be mainly Tutsis of the Banyamulenge clan.
