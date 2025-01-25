A total of 633 Police constables have completed their training and join the strength of the Police force after their initial basic training from the Police Training School, Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

This is in fulfilment of the promise of the inspector General of Police on boosting the numbers of rank and file in the country and ensure effective and efficient policing.

The new Police Constables after the completion of a six months training in different academic and operational field have been certified.

The Commandant of the Police Training School, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolawole Ademilua in his keynote address commended President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd); the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Training and Development, DIG Frank Mbah for making the training a reality.

He acknowledged the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo and his management team for the unwavering support and leadership provided during the training.

He said the Constables were trained to respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens and embrace community based policing.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Commissioner of Police of the Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, emphasized that the recruitment was needed to enhance the manpower deficit in the Force.

He added that the Police Constables have been equipped with fundamental police ethics, norms, practices and modern law enforcement principles with core values of public relations.

The IGP also stressed his drive towards transforming the old narrative of the rank and file, stating that from available information the recruits are educated policemen and have been carefully selected across the geo political zones in Ogun State to improve the security challenges and lead exemplary roles representing the police in positive light.