Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, bolstered the APC’s ranks as prominent PDP leaders and their followers defected to the ruling party in Kalgo, Jega, and Aliero Local Government Areas.

In Kalgo, Alhaji Umar Namashaya Diggi led hundreds into the APC, In Jega, former Commissioner Alhaji Atiku Bunu brought thousands of supporters, while in Aliero, notable figures including Alhaji Abubakar Abba Alieru joined with many followers.

Speaking in Jega, Alhaji Bunu cited Governor Idris’ impressive achievements and commitment to development as key factors for their defection.

He also requested the reopening of the College of Health Technology, which Governor Idris quickly addressed by instructing the Ministry of Higher Education to act.

Professor Khalid Suleiman Jega, Chairman of the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board, outlined the governor’s educational projects during the event, emphasizing ongoing improvements in local schools.

In Aliero, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Alieru praised the governor for his dedication to good governance, assuring his support for ongoing state development. He hinted that Senator Muhammadu Adamu Alieru would soon join the APC as well.

The event also featured a Merit Award for Governor Idris from Alhaji Malami Gwandu, Chairman of the Kebbi State Commission for Persons Living with Disability, recognizing his contributions to disability welfare.

Throughout the LGAs, Kebbi APC Chairman Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru presented the defectors to the governor, welcoming them back to the party. Governor Idris thanked them for their support and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding developmental projects across Kebbi.