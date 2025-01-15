The Lagos State Government has implemented a diversion plan ahead of technical checks, duct calibration, and land route repairs at designated locations on the Island.

The land route repairs are scheduled to commence on Friday, 17th January, 2025, and end on Friday, 31st January, 2025.

The locations to be covered simultaneously during the partial closure are as follows;

Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office

Eko Hotel Roundabout

Officer’s Mess Inward Independence Bridge

Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde

Ligali Ayorinde to the end of Landmark

Consequently, alternative routes have been outlined for Motorists at each location during the course of the repairs.

Bonny Camp Underbridge to Eko Atlantic Sales Office (Friday, 17th – Friday, 31st January, 2025)

The repair work will be carried out along the road median, with no impact on traffic.

Eko Hotel Roundabout (Sunday, 19th January, 2025)

Motorists from Eko Hotel moving towards Adetokunbo Ademola will be diverted into two lanes around the roundabout, which should be maintained for safe and efficient work operations.

Officer’s Mess Inward Independence Bridge (Sunday, 19th January, 2025)

Motorists heading to Independence Bridge from Officer’s Mess will be diverted to the two extreme lanes farther from the kerb.

Ajose Adeogun to Ligali Ayorinde (Monday, 20th – Friday, 24th January, 2025)

Motorists will be diverted into two lanes as they approach Ligali Ayorinde Junction, inward Oniru Beach, due to repair work on the manhole at the junction.

Ligali Ayorinde to the End of Landmark (Saturday, 25th – Friday, 31st January, 2025)

The repair work will be carried out on the setback of the road, with no impact on traffic.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi has assured that Traffic Management Officers will be stationed along the routes to minimize any inconveniences and manage vehicular movements.

ADVISORY: – Motorists are implored to be patient as the diversion schedule is part of the traffic management plans for the repair and technical check activities on the underground Submarine Cables.