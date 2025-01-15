The British government has announced that it will sign a mineral cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, which could assist enhance supply chains, generate possibilities for British businesses, and encourage investment to the UK.

Britain need a reliable, long-term supply of essential minerals such as copper, lithium, and nickel, which are used to manufacture smartphones and electric vehicles, as well as data centres that aid in the development of artificial intelligence systems.

Saudi Arabia, which estimates the worth of its undeveloped mineral resources at $2.5 trillion, hopes to become a significant worldwide hub for essential minerals commerce.

For Britain, the agreement will be part of a larger industrial strategy that it claims will be critical to both national security and its goal of boosting economic growth and creating jobs.

The alliance comes as British and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) negotiators continue to discuss a free trade accord this week.