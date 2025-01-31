The Kebbi State Government has awarded a sub-contract for the renovation and repairs of 97 mosques across the state’s 21 Local Government Areas.

This initiative aims to provide a conducive environment for worship and community activities during the Ramadan period.

The letter was presented to the scholar by the Special Adviser on religious Affairs, Al-imran on behalf Malam Sani Aliyu, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, each local government is expected to repair and renovate at least three mosques, while one mosque will be allocated to each Islamic group for renovation.

The contract specifications include installing solar lights with three panels of 100watts each and using a specific painting to ensure uniformity.

The government emphasized the importance of transparency and adherence to due process guidelines. The contract funds vary based on the bill of quantity, and any breach of contract specifications will result in repayment of the contract funds.

A team of consultants, engineers, and media personnel will inspect the projects to ensure compliance. The contract has a two-week execution period, and leaders are expected to study the contract agreement form before signing.

This project is part of the government’s efforts to promote religious and community development in Kebbi State.