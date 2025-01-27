An Acting Provost for the College of Health Sciences and Technology Jega has been appointed following a promise by Governor Nasir Idris to reopen the College during a ” Thank you ” visit to Jega local Government.

Hussaini Aliyu who was the former deputy provest,has beeen appointed as the new Acting Provost.

Alhaji Husaini is expected to take charge immediately in order to reopen the college that has been on forced recess due to students’ disturbances late last year which led to the burning of properties.

A letter conveying his appointment which was signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Higher Education Hussaini Abdullahi Zuru.

Which was formally handed over to the appointee, today, charging him to exhibit higher sense of responsibility and professionalism in the discharged of his duties.