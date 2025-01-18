The police in Delta state has arrested two suspected serial car snatchers who allegedly murdered a cabman in Warri during one of their operations.

Parading the suspects the State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright also confirmed the arrest of a lady who faked her kidnap on social media to defraud her former boyfriend close to two million Naira.

The 18 suspects were paraded at the Ekpan Divisional Headquarters for various crimes as the police continue to go after criminals in Warri and environs.

A lady was also paraded for allegedly defrauding her former boyfriend using social media to fake an identity which she introduced to him as ‘Smart Amanda’.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officers revealed how the suspects where apprehended.

Other suspects included a man who allegedly defiled a 12-year old boy, a woman who gave her child away to a couple and lied to the father that her child was dead.