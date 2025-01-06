The deputy governor of Delta state, Monday Onyeme, has visited scene of the tanker fire that killed four persons in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state and the family of one of the victims, Deborah Adomgbor, where he commiserated with the husband, Festus Adomgbor, four children and family members who are mourning the tragic loss.

The deputy governor who was accompanied by other top government officials, says the state government will ascertain the extent of damage and also look at ways to avert such occurrence of tanker Accident in Delta state.

