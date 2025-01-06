The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congrees, Felix Morka, says President Bola Tinubu is workinbg hard to ensure that the current reforms of his administration bears positive fruits for all Nigerians.

Mr Morka who was speaking on the TVC News Programme Breakfast on Monday Morning said the President is not unmindful of the teeting pains associated with the reforms he is impelementing.

According to Mr Morka, the President has put measures in place to reduce the Cost of living and ensure that all Nigerians continue to enjoy the rising benefits of his reforms.

There has been a general gradual lowering of prices according to him and this trend he said the President is working to continue.

He also called on those politicising the current Economic and Cost of Living challenges to stop doing so and see the big picture in what the Presient and his team seek to achieve.

