Nigerian-British professional boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, has paid a courtesy visit to, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), in Lagos.

Joshua who was accompanied by members of his family., encouraged Nigerians in diaspora to stay connected with Nigeria and contribute their quota to the Nations development.

He commended Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her tireless efforts in building a very effective bridge between Nigerians in Diaspora and Nigeria .

Dabiri-Erewa , in her remarks expressed her delight at hosting the boxer, commending him for his achievements and for being an exemplary ambassador for Nigerians globally.

She acknowledged his efforts in inspiring young Nigerians to pursue excellence, both within and outside the country.

Describing him as a man of unparalleled humility , strength and character ,she commended him for his deep sense of heritage, adding that he is an inspiration for many across the World.