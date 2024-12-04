The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Multi-Billion Naira Gusau International airport.

The Government expresses optimism that the project would be completed within the time frame.

Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal in company of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo flagged off the construction of the Gusau international airport in June.

Just Few months after, the work has reached advanced stage

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Project Implementation with other directors in the ministry and that of the ministry of works were at the airport on an inspection tour.

They expressed their joy with the pace and quality of work done so far.

Contractors handing the project say the job will be delivered on time and with good quality.

The government also says additional land has been acquired for the extension of the runway and compensation for the land has been settled.

Advertisement

Zamfara is the only state in the Northwest region without an airport, a sad development the current administration says is not happy with and is working towards correcting the anomaly.

The Construction of the Gusau International airport will not only improve transportation links but also create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities among other benefits.