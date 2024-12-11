The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched a digital learning platform to train teachers in digital literacy skills, aimed at improving the quality of education for school children and enhancing their learning capacity.

The Nigeria Learning Passport Project is an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education, in partnership with UNICEF.

It provides high-quality digital literacy education through more than 15,000 curriculum-aligned resources.

It is an alternative learning solution, inspired by the educational challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure access to educational resources for all students, regardless of geographical or socioeconomic barriers.

UNICEF Representative Babangana Aminu stated said the Learning Passport is accessible for free online, on mobile devices, and offline platforms.

The Deputy Director of ICT at the Federal Ministry of Education, Ayotunde Gbenga described the project as a transformative step that aligns with the federal government’s vision for digital literacy and inclusive education.

Osun is the 21st state to officially launch the Nigeria Learning Passport Project.