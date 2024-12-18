The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, presented an inscription of the the Kano Durbar Festival in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage to the Minister of Tourism, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s cultural journey.

This recognition presents an opportunity to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and its importance to the world.

Kano Durbar is one of the oldest Hausa festivals, dating as far back as the 14th century. The festival originally celebrated as a military parade, highlights the rich Hausa heritage.

The Durbar, celebrated during the two Eids, features colourful horse parades, traditional music, and dance, spotlighting the beauty of Nigerian culture.

In receiving the symbolic certificate, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy conveyed the delight of the presidency and also pledged Nigeria’s commitment to further development of tourism.

This recognition by UNESCO is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s cultural journey, underling the country’s efforts to preserve and promote its cultural heritage,

The Kano Durbar remains an integral part of not only the North but also the country’s cultural identity.