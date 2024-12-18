The Lagos state united opposition political parties, Lastop have called on the Lagos state house of assembly to led by the speaker mudashiru to immediately screen and inaugurate LASIEC nominees so as to commence the process of conducting the local government elections ,failure of this, the group said they will mobilize all their members and regular Lagos voters to occupy the state assembly until they yield to their demand.

The group speaking through the executive director, centre for leadership and democratic ethics shola omolola also appeal to the judiciary to grant accelerated hearing on all litigations related to the timely screening and inauguration LASIEC nominees for immediate assignment of conducting elections into LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos state in accordance with the enabling lasiec laws.

The group also rejected any move by the state government to elongate the tenure of the current LG and Lcda chairmen or replace them with appointed administrative secretaries will be resisted.

