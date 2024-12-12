Stakeholders and residents affected by climate change are suggesting local adaptation plans within Enugu State.

That was the agenda of a workshop on climate change in the state.

Findings show that the South East has had its fair- share of the devastating impact of the Climate change, as observed in the weather pattern.

increase level of erosion menace in many States across the region, poor yield in agricultural produce, resettlement of residents as a result of flooding, are all attributed to climate change.

This stakeholders meeting is designed to develop comprehensive climate change Policy and draft a local adaptation plan of Action.

Representative of the state Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment says several interventions are been introduced to curb the menace.

Before the workshop breaks into sessions, participants bear their minds on the need to review current climate policy documents.