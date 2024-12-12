The Law Firm of Afe Babalola has written a petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, (LPDC) asking it to strike out the name of Lagos-based legal practitioner, Dele Farotimi, from the roll of legal practitioners in Nigeria for allegedly violating certain provisions of the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

The 90-page petition dated December 6, 2024 was signed by a partner in the law firm, Ola Faro, who was also mentioned in Farotimi’s book, “Nigeria and its criminal justice system.”

The petition is titled “PETITION AGAINST TOMILOLA TITUS FAROTIMI (ALSO KNOWN AS DELE FAROTIMI ESQ), A NIGERIAN LAWYER CALLED TO THE NIGERIAN BAR WITH HIS NAME ON THE ROLL OF LEGAL PRACTITIONERS KEPT BY THE SUPREME COURT FOR VIOLATION OF THE EXTANT RULES OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT FOR LEGAL PRACTITIONERS RULES 1, 15(1), 15(2B), 15(3A), 15(3G), 15(3I), 15(3J),26(1), 27(1), 30, 31(1), (2) and (4) OF THE RULES OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT 2023 BY BRINGING THE ENTIRE JUDICIARY IN NIGERIA INTO DISREPUTE WITH HIS UNFOUNDED ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION AGAINST EMINENT JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA, JUDGES OF HIGH COURT OF LAGOS STATE, AARE AFE BABALOLA SAN, OLU DARAMOLA SAN, OLA FARO ESQ, AND THE ENTIRE CHAMBERS OF AFE BABALOLA & CO IN HIS BOOK TITLED ‘NIGERIA AND ITS CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM.”

Ola Faro who stated that he was writing both in his personal capacity “and for and on behalf of the law firm of Afe Babalola & Co.”, gave a background of the facts of the case and detailed the contraventions of the rules of professional conduct by the respondent, Farotimi.

According to the petitioners, Farotimi “engaged in conduct which is unbecoming of a legal practitioner by making false accusations against the Supreme Court and the legal profession.”

The petitioners also stated that Farotimi “Participated in conduct that he believes to be unlawful by bribing judicial officers and having unlawful access to a judicial officer.”

The petitioners stated that “The contravention of these rules by the Respondent (Farotimi) prompted this petition to protect the dignity of the legal profession, the dignity of the court as the temple of justice and to uphold the standards of the legal profession.”

They also noted that some of the statements made in Farotimi’s book are likely set the legal profession and society ablaze and that these statements were made to discredit the entire Nigerian judiciary, Justices of the Supreme Court, judges of the High Court of Lagos State, their law firm and to ridicule them within the legal profession and injure their hard-earned reputation and financial credit.

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC is the regulatory body that investigates and addresses misconduct among Nigerian lawyers.

The LPDC ensures that legal practitioners adhere to ethical standards and professional conduct.

The body can order that the name of a legal practitioner be struck off the roll of lawyers kept at the Supreme Court.

Such decision is however subject to appeal to the Supreme Court.

