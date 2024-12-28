The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

Advertisement

The Member representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, SanivJaii has renovated and upgraded blocks of classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji says development of the education sector is one area he always finds joy in assisting his people.

The Zamfara Politician turns Philanthropist has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad for several years.

Advertisement

The reconstruction, renovation and upgrade of Government Secondary School, Kasuwar Daji is not the first educational project executed by the Aminu Sani jaji.

Education, according to him will help reduce the rate of criminal activities and idleness which is contributing to Insecurity bedeviling the state

The green chamber Lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of Education in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.