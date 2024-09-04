The member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Maga federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Aminu Jaji has flagged off empowerment scheme for over 6000 constituents as part of his intervention to the current economic hardship in the country.

This is part of the lawmaker’s empowerment programme aimed at alleviating the suffering of the masses in his constituency and Zamfara state at large.

The two term lawmaker who doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological funds had a few months ago empowered some persons with cash and items worth over a Hundred million naira.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony of the scheme, Reps. Aminu Jaji represented by Mohammed Umar said beneficiaries of this gesture were drawn from the twenty one political wards in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji local councils.

“The scheme is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the masses in across the 480 polling Units within Jaji’s constituency” Mohammadu said.

Mohammadu Umar added that items such sewing machines, knitting and other things were distributed to the beneficiaries.

“Hon. Jaji’s distributed 3000 bags of rice, 4,500 bags of fertilizer, 200 sewing machines, 100 knitting machines and 500 pasta machines among other things

“Some of the female beneficiaries received pasta machine with one bag of flour while 20 welding machines were given out as supported to some trained welders, 200 pieces of POS machines were also given to operators to help in training others with cash assistance of N10 million” He said.

“Also 105 borehole machines were given to 105 youths trained for borehole repairs with N10 million cash as starter pack. Umar added.

On his part, the Secretary of the distribution committee, Mansur Khalifa-Kaura noted that scholarship was offered to 30 students of the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda under the Lawmaker’s education scheme, to boost education in the area”

Khalifa Kaura urge the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to reduce joblessness and poverty and not to sell the items.

In attendance at the event are APC Stakeholders, party faithfuls and supporters of Aminu Sani Jaji from across the fourteen Local government areas of Zamfara State.

