The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Administration is working tirelessly, collaborating with relevant MDAs to curb irregular migration in Nigeria.

Comrade Ayodele Olawande disclosed this during a 2-day Awareness Programme on “The Effects of Irregular Migration of Young people”, organised by the Ministry in Katsina, Kastina State.

The Minister explained that the Ministry has designed various empowerment programmes like the vocational trainings in garment and clothing making, beads making, waste management (waste to wealth creation), digital employability, entrepreneurship and leadership training (DEEL), work experience program (WEP) and the proposed establishment of Youth House across the 774 local government secretariat nationwide.

According to him, “In recent years, we have recorded numerous needless and avoidable deaths of irregular migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe. Additionally, we have witnessed countless incidents of organ harvesting, rape, child labor, kidnapping, and prostitution inflicted upon illegal migrants in desert regions.

“Unfortunately, Africa and the Middle East have reported the highest numbers of illegal migrants trying to leave their continent or country for Europe and America”.

He stated that other measures include the relaunch of the National Youth Investment Fund, which aims at supporting young entrepreneurs with a budget of ₦110 billion, adding that the initiative will focus on training in agriculture, providing tools such as drones to facilitate farming, and offering start-up grants to trainees.

“Additionally, there will be the construction of youth development centers nationwide to host various youth empowerment activities and programmes as well as the implementation of a 30 percent affirmative action to encourage youth participation in government”, he affirmed.

Comrade Olawande, who was represented by Deputy Director, Youth Centres & Camp (YCC) Division at the Department of Education and Youth Development in the Ministry, Mrs. Grace Leleh, noted that factors like conflict and civil unrest, unemployment as a result of worsening economic situation, famine, national disaster among others contribute to the growing trend of irregular migration among youth.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, stressed that migration is a natural aspect of human behavior. However, he added,the recent trend of irregular migration is a new phenomenon marked by complexities, uncertainties, dangers, and, in some cases, untimely death.

He said: “It is also perplexing to observe that many of the young people engaging in irregular migration are educated and skilled professionals in various fields.” He concluded by highlighting that this situation has led to the troubling phenomenon of brain drain in our country”

In his goodwill message, Jean Nahesi Kutumbakana, Program Manager & Head of Sub-office, International office for Migration in Northwest region, said that there are various significant problems emerging due to the socio-economic vulnerabilities and security challenges that often drive irregular migration. He added that the northwest is a critical region for both internal and cross-border migration flows.

“We at IOM strongly support the principle of partnership and collective actions for a comprehensive approach towards addressing the root causes of irregular migration”, he stated.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Aliu Lawal Zakari emphasised that Katsina State government is leaving no stone unturned to curb irregular migration as it shared boundaries with other countries.

He advised the youth to cooperate with the government at all levels to make this country conducive for them to get their livelihood.