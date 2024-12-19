First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will visit Kaduna today to begin distribution of food items to members of the Christians Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF).

Thousands of women dressed in the national unity fabric have gathered at Murtala Square, singing, dancing, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the First Lady.

The gesture is intended to support the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations while also demonstrating her commitment to assisting underprivileged areas.

The aim is to bring relief and happiness to many families across the 19 northern states during the festive season.