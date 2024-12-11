Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, recently spoke about the issues that led to her forgoing her family name.

Speaking to TVC NEWS Entertainment reporter, Theophilus Elamah, Phyna noted that her decision stems from the neglect she has been receiving over the years.

She noted that she was tired of begging and wanting everyone to be in her life.

Phyna revealed she’s currently by herself and that she doesn’t need anyone to stress her out.

