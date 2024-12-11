The Federal Road Safety Corps has commended Habib Sayidi, the officer that was harassed by an alleged offender recently in Lekki, Lagos State.

The Lagos state sector Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, described his actions as an act of bravery in the face of crisis.

Recall that a particular lady who happened to be a passenger in a vehicle that was arrested suddenly became provocative, verbally assaulted the arresting Marshal and threatened to prosecute them for doing their job.

Advertisement

The said video went viral prompting the Corp Marshal of FRSC to order an immediate investigation into the incident.